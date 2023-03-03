The Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park. Courtesy of the center

For 50 years, the Fleet Science Center has connected more than 26 million visitors to the possibilities and power of science. To commemorate five decades of celebrating and elevating STEM in San Diego, the Fleet is launching a year of events throughout the County on Friday, March 10, its actual anniversary date.

To celebrate this milestone, the Fleet Science Center is rolling back prices from March 10-14, 2023, to its original 1973 ticket price of $2.50. Visitors can also experience the latest exhibition, FLASHBACK, a classic collection of science interactives and five themed galleries representing the 1970s through 2020.

Since opening its doors, the Fleet has welcomed more than 26 million visitors, connected thousands of students to science through education programs, shown hundreds of screenings and movies in the Heikoff Giant Dome Theater, and developed community initiatives throughout San Diego County. The Fleet has continually built upon its work as a county-wide organization devoted to building and supporting communities in STEM learning.

Over the last 50 years, the Fleet has established itself as a leader in the community with both interactive science programs and exhibits at the center and with education and community STEM programs throughout the neighborhoods of San Diego County. Looking to the future, the Fleet continues to grow its impact on the community through various initiatives. From Science to Go and SciTech, which brings the science center education model into schools to BE WiSE, and Two Scientists Walk Into a Bar, both curated community and neighborhood initiatives bringing fun and science to all, the Fleet remains a premier destination and partner for science education in San Diego.

“The Fleet Science Center’s mission—to realize a San Diego where everyone is connected to the power of science—also inspired us to go beyond the walls of our building in Balboa Park to partner with parents, teachers, STEM professionals, schools, nonprofits, government and businesses to create moments of inspiration and motivation in communities throughout San Diego County,” said Steven Snyder, Ph.D., CEO of the Fleet Science Center. “Since 1973, the work of the Fleet has been exciting, innovative and, at times, radical. As we celebrate the Fleet Science Center’s 50th anniversary on March 10 and throughout the year ahead, we will highlight this work and the Fleet’s commitment to the future of San Diego.”

The Fleet will celebrate all year long with planned community events, giveaways, and exhibitions, including its 50th Anniversary Gala, 50 Scientists Walk Into a Bar, 50 Fleet exhibits in libraries throughout San Diego, the Worst Case Scenario exhibition, 50 membership giveaways, new documentary films, 50 free Science Shows at local San Diego schools and more.

To learn more about the Fleet’s 50th Anniversary celebrations and events, visit fleetscience.org/events/50th-anniversary.