A home COVID-19 test kit. Courtesy NIH

The remaining 205,380 at-home COVID-19 test kits allocated by the state for San Diego County’s K-12 public school students were scheduled to be distributed Sunday at a warehouse for school staff members to pick up and disperse to families, the San Diego County Office of Education announced Saturday.

School district and charter school staff members will be loading pallets of the at-home test kits into cargo trucks and vans, said Music Watson of the Office of Education.

“Families will be contacted directly by their district or school on how to receive the test kits,” Watson said. “Parents should not report to the warehouse to pick up kits.”

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, school staff members will be able to pick up their allocation of test kits at the SCDOE warehouse, at 5304 Metro St.

“SDCOE is committed to keeping kids safe and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our schools,” Watson said. “Distributing these test kits to local schools is part of that ongoing commitment to health and safety.”

–City News Service