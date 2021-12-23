The Chula Vista Elementary School District education services and support center. Photo credit: Courtesy of the district

The federal government announced Thursday that two San Diego County school districts will receive more than $1 million in school safety grants.

The funding, part of nearly $126 million awarded nationwide by the Department of Justice, includes $672,168 for the Cajon Valley Union School District and $347,031 for the Chula Vista Elementary School District.

The grants are intended for safety measures at primary and secondary schools. They include violence prevention, training for personnel and students and the implementation of “evidence-based threat assessments.”

“This money will improve security at our schools so that our children are safe,” said Randy Grossman, the acting U.S. Attorney in San Diego. “There is no higher priority.”

The Justice Department was given authority to provide the grants through the Students, Teachers and Officers Preventing School Violence Act of 2018. The bill, authored in response to school shootings, funds efforts by states, local governments, Indian tribes and other public agencies.

“The Justice Department has no greater responsibility than protecting Americans from harm,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “Schools must be safe places to learn, and today’s investment of more than $125 million under the STOP School Violence Act will help ensure that they are.”

– City News Service