North Island Credit Union school backpack drive in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego. Photo via @NorthIslandCU Facebook

North Island Credit Union began a school backpack drive Friday to benefit local elementary and middle school students in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego.

Through July 23, North Island Credit Union invites community members to drop off a school backpack to any branch location in San Diego County.

Donated backpacks should be new and appropriate for elementary/middle school students. The credit union will fill all donated backpacks with essential school supplies. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego will distribute the stuffed backpacks to students in need on July 30, in time for the fall school year.

“We encourage everyone to pick up an extra backpack while doing your back-to-school shopping and bring it to one of our branches to help us give San Diego students the tools they need to succeed in school,” said North Island Credit Union CEO Steve O’Connell. “Starting the school year with a new backpack filled with supplies is a rite of passage that many families in our community are challenged to provide. Together, we can make sure every child is prepared for a successful school year ahead.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego serve kids ages 5-18 at 20 community-based sites countywide.

North Island Credit Union is a division of California Credit Union.

With more than 165,000 members and assets of over $4 billion, California Credit Union has 25 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties.