Board President Mo Muir announces voluntary resignation agreement at end of board meeting Tuesday night.

A month after the school board voted a 3.5% raise for Superintendent Robert Haley, the same body announced he was leaving the San Dieguito Union High School District.

“His last day as superintendent is April 30, 2021,” the board said in a press release after a closed session Tuesday night. “The board wishes Dr. Haley well.”

Schools Superintendent Robert Haley attends San Dieguito Union High School District board meeting remotely. Image via Zoom and YouTube.com

After a closed session, board President Maureen “Mo” Muir said the board voted unanimously to approve a “voluntary resignation agreement and mutual release of all claims of Dr. Robert Haley.”

She said the agreement provides that Haley resign and that he pay 12 months of his salary while the district maintains his health and welfare benefits until April 30, 2022, or until he obtains benefits coverage elsewhere — “whichever occurs first.”

Muir announced a meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, but didn’t specify its agenda.

Last Thursday, also in closed session, the board gave Haley a performance evaluation. Its results weren’t immediately made public.

Haley’s original contract with San Dieguito, signed in October 2018, gave him a salary of $259,000, not including benefits, Marsha Sutton wrote in an opinion piece last week.

“In June 2019 it was increased to $261,590. With the March 19 decision, it’s now at $270,746,” she wrote in Times of San Diego.

Haley and members of the school board didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a brief news release emailed about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, district spokesman Miquel Jacobs said the school board planned to immediately begin a search for a new superintendent.

Meanwhile, applicants were being sought to serve as interim superintendent. Interested candidates were asked to email a cover letter and resume to board president Muir.

Added information on the search process was promised at a future board meeting.

“The board looks forward to finding the next superintendent to lead the district,” Jacobs said of the district with four high schools, five middle schools and a continuation high school serving Encinitas, Solana Beach, Del Mar, Cardiff, Rancho Santa Fe and surrounding areas.

Haley navigated contentious factions of parents advocating and resisting a swift reopening of schools, and dealt with a lawsuit threat by the California Teachers Association.

Haley was the district’s fourth superintendent in the past 10 years, noted a Del Mar Times report.

“He brought over 25 years of experience in education, serving as a teacher, principal and district level administrator in six school districts. Prior to coming to San Dieguito, he was the superintendent of the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District in Sonoma County for seven years.”

San Diego Faculty Association President Duncan Brown has said 98% of his union membership voted no confidence in his leadership.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.