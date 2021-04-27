Board President Mo Muir announces voluntary resignation agreement at end of board meeting Tuesday night.

A month after the school board voted a 3.5% raise for Superintendent Robert Haley and extended his contract to June 2023, the same body announced he was leaving the San Dieguito Union High School District.

“His last day as superintendent is April 30, 2021,” the board said in a press release after a closed session Tuesday night. “The board wishes Dr. Haley well.” (The last day of school this term is June 11.)

Schools Superintendent Robert Haley attends San Dieguito Union High School District board meeting remotely. Image via Zoom and YouTube.com

At meeting’s end, board President Maureen “Mo” Muir said the board voted unanimously to approve a “voluntary resignation agreement and mutual release of all claims of Dr. Robert Haley.”

She said the agreement provides that Haley resign and that he pay 12 months of his salary while the district maintains his health and welfare benefits until April 30, 2022, or until he obtains benefits coverage elsewhere — “whichever occurs first.”

Muir announced a meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, but didn’t specify its agenda. But Trustee Michael Allman posted on the private SDUHSD Parents For Reopening Facebook Group that the board would consider interim superintendent candidates.

“The Board of Trustees met today, and in closed session unanimously accepted the resignation of Dr. Robert Haley as superintendent, effective April 30, 2021,” Allman wrote.

Last Thursday, also in closed session, the board gave Haley a performance evaluation. Its results weren’t immediately made public.

Haley’s original contract with San Dieguito, signed in October 2018, gave him a salary of $259,000, not including benefits, Marsha Sutton wrote in an opinion piece last week.

“In June 2019 it was increased to $261,590. With the March 19 decision, it’s now at $270,746,” she wrote in Times of San Diego.

Haley and members of the school board didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Robyne Ruterbusch of Encinitas, a parent with two children in district schools who had been critical of reopening plans, said: “Can the SDUHSD Board of Trustees please be honest about what this is? The board is terminating Superintendent Robert Haley’s contract and buying him out at a cost to taxpayers of $270K plus benefits until March 2022.”

She said this was how Haley left his last school district—”with a buyout to get rid of him.”

“I would like the record to tell the truth so that other unsuspecting school districts are not duped in the future,” Ruterbusch said via email. “Rob Haley appears to be making a career out of getting six-figure payments for failed leadership and being asked to leave before his contract is up. I say ‘good riddance’ as an SDUHSD parent and hope that other school districts will learn from our mistakes.”

Allison Stratton, co-founder of the North County regional Parent Association — which advocated for quicker school reopenings — told Times of San Diego that with the appointment of the “superbly qualified Ty Humes [to the school board] and the resignation of Dr. Haley, SDUHSD has the opportunity to start fresh. I look forward to a new era of leadership and trust for the betterment of the students and staff.”

In a brief news release emailed about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, district spokesman Miquel Jacobs said the school board planned to immediately begin a search for a new superintendent.

Meanwhile, applicants were being sought to serve as interim superintendent. Interested candidates were asked to email a cover letter and resume to board president Muir.

Added information on the search process was promised at a future board meeting.

“The board looks forward to finding the next superintendent to lead the district,” Jacobs said of the district with four high schools, five middle schools and a continuation high school serving Encinitas, Solana Beach, Del Mar, Cardiff, Rancho Santa Fe and surrounding areas.

Haley navigated contentious factions of parents advocating and resisting a swift reopening of schools, and dealt with a lawsuit threat by the California Teachers Association.

Haley was the district’s fourth superintendent in the past 10 years, noted a Del Mar Times report.

“He brought over 25 years of experience in education, serving as a teacher, principal and district level administrator in six school districts. Prior to coming to San Dieguito, he was the superintendent of the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District in Sonoma County for seven years.”

San Diego Faculty Association President Duncan Brown has said 98% of his union membership voted no confidence in his leadership.

Updated at 11:55 p.m. April 27, 2021