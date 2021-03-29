An aerial view of the UC San Diego campus. Photo courtesy of UCSD.

Caroline Freund, global director for trade, investment and competitiveness at the World Bank, has been appointed the next dean of UC San Diego’s School of Global Policy and Strategy, effective July 1, it was announced Monday.

Freund has more than 20 years of experience in domestic and international policy institutions and has spent much of her career focused on academic research and policy advice in the area of international economics. She is an advocate for the promotion of women and underrepresented minorities in the field of economics.

“In my recent position at the World Bank, I have witnessed how strong leadership and innovative thinking can transform an economy, accelerate growth and create opportunities for all,” Freund said. “Given current challenges to global cooperation and democracy, I cannot think of anything more important than educating our future leaders, policymakers and diplomats.”

In her role at the World Bank, Freund leads strategy, operational support and analytics on trade and private sector development in developing countries. She is responsible for the development of partnerships with institutions and groups such as the International Monetary Fund, World Trade Organization, Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and G20. She manages a staff of 125, a $30 million budget and co-manages roughly 350 regional staff.

“In the more than 30 years since its birth, the School of Global Policy and Strategy has become a leader in data-driven research surrounding the economic policies and strategies of countries throughout Asia and the Americas,” said Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla. “Dr. Freund’s expertise and career experience are excellent matches for leading GPS to its next level of distinction.

“Her goals in making a difference in the field of economics are well- aligned with UC San Diego’s collaborative, inclusive and innovative culture. I am very much looking forward to working with her,” Khosla continued.

Like her predecessor, Dean Peter F. Cowhey, who will become professor emeritus on June 30, Freund has experience as a scholar, government official and public servant.

Previously, she was a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics and has also worked as chief economist for the Middle East and North Africa at the World Bank.

Freund has published in academic journals, including economic journals such as the American Economic Review and the Quarterly Journal of Economics. She is the author of “Rich People Poor Countries: The Rise of Emerging Market Tycoons and their Mega Firms” and co-led the 2020 World Development Report on Global Value Chains, the flagship publication of the World Bank.

“Dr. Freund is poised to expand GPS’ influence as one of the world’s top professional schools of international relations and public policy,” said Elizabeth H. Simmons, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs. “Her background and extensive leadership experience make her ideal to carry on the school’s legacy of advancing interdisciplinary research, promoting inclusive excellence and fostering cross-cutting collaborations to address the most pressing global challenges.”

–City News Service