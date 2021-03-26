San Diego Humane Society offers new youth programs for spring break. Photo courtesy SDHS

The San Diego Humane Society is launching two new youth programs just in time for spring break to give parents and kids something to do.

Choose between Camp in a Box, which offers engaging projects that teach kids about animals from home, and the Critter Kids Club, a virtual club that meets weekly to give kids a fun way to make friends, play games, and learn.

Both education programs have been adapted during COVID-19 to ensure children still have the opportunity to learn about animals from the safety of home.

Camp in a Box will provide fun and educational activities for children to celebrate and learn about animals from home:

* Children ages 7-11.

* March 29 – April 2

* No virtual or in-person component, simply complete the crafts and projects provided in the box.

* Supply box provided (must be picked up from SDHS’s San Diego Campus the week before).

* Price: $25.

Critter Kids Club will offer weekly virtual meetup for animal loving kids to engage with other like-minded children who are interested in learning more about animal sheltering and the animals San Diego Humane Society serves:

* Children ages 7-11.

* Tuesdays from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m.

* Six weeks: April 6 – May 11

* Topics: Introduction to San Diego Humane Society, Helping Local Wildlife, Hanging with Humane Law Enforcement, Small Pets, Pet Body Language Basics and Fun with Farm Animals.

* Price: $100.

For more detailed information : visit sdhumane.org/youthprograms<https://www.sdhumane.org/programs/youth-programs/>.

San Diego Humane Society has been serving San Diego County since 1880, and has campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside, Ramona and San Diego.

For more information, please visit sdhumane.org<http://sdhumane.org>.