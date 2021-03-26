The San Diego Humane Society is launching two new youth programs just in time for spring break to give parents and kids something to do.
Choose between Camp in a Box, which offers engaging projects that teach kids about animals from home, and the Critter Kids Club, a virtual club that meets weekly to give kids a fun way to make friends, play games, and learn.
Both education programs have been adapted during COVID-19 to ensure children still have the opportunity to learn about animals from the safety of home.
Camp in a Box will provide fun and educational activities for children to celebrate and learn about animals from home:
* Children ages 7-11.
* March 29 – April 2
* No virtual or in-person component, simply complete the crafts and projects provided in the box.
* Supply box provided (must be picked up from SDHS’s San Diego Campus the week before).
* Price: $25.
Critter Kids Club will offer weekly virtual meetup for animal loving kids to engage with other like-minded children who are interested in learning more about animal sheltering and the animals San Diego Humane Society serves:
* Children ages 7-11.
* Tuesdays from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m.
* Six weeks: April 6 – May 11
* Topics: Introduction to San Diego Humane Society, Helping Local Wildlife, Hanging with Humane Law Enforcement, Small Pets, Pet Body Language Basics and Fun with Farm Animals.
* Price: $100.
For more detailed information : visit sdhumane.org/youthprograms<https://www.sdhumane.org/programs/youth-programs/>.
San Diego Humane Society has been serving San Diego County since 1880, and has campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside, Ramona and San Diego.
For more information, please visit sdhumane.org<http://sdhumane.org>.