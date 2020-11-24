30th Cox ‘Salute to Teachers’ Recognizes 2020-21 San Diego County Teachers of Year  

Share This Article:

On Saturday, Nov. 21, five teachers from across the region were honored as San Diego’s Teachers of the Year at the 30th Annual “Cox Presents A Salute To Teachers,” presented by San Diego County Credit Union.

The recent was produced by Cox Communications, in partnership with the San Diego County Office of Education. The pre-recorded television special on Cox’s YurView network recognized the San Diego County Teachers of the Year and nominees, and previous Teachers of the Year as they navigated the challenges and triumphs of the past year.

The television special shared stories from students and parents about the new-found appreciation they have for the teachers and looked back to the 30-year history of “Cox Presents: A Salute To Teachers.”

The 30th Annual “Cox Presents: A Salute to Teachers” will replay through December 2021 on YurView (Channel 4/1004 on Cox and Channel 4 on Spectrum). Here is a full list of replay dates:

Saturday, Nov. 28 at 11 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 29 at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5 at 11 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 6 at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 13 at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19 at 11 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 20 at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 26 at 11 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 27 at 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 6 p.m.

From a pool of 40 nominees countywide who were their respective school district’s teacher of the year, the five San Diego County Teachers of the Year were selected based on criteria including student progress, school-community involvement, teaching philosophy, and commitment to lifelong learning. They were chosen by a panel of past Teacher of the Year honorees, education administrators, and a parent representative.

The 2020-21 San Diego County Teachers of the Year are:

Arah Allard, Del Mar Hills Elementary School, Del Mar Union School District

Christine Hill, Ramona High School, Ramona Unified School District

Jose Melo, Valley Center Middle School, Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District

Paula Richardson, Wilson Middle School, San Diego Unified School District

Jay Tweet, El Capitan High School, Grossmont Union High School District

Sponsors of the 30th annual “Cox Presents: A Salute to Teachers” include: San Diego County Credit Union (Presenting Sponsor); Procopio, Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation; The Mightier 1090, iHeartRadio, The San Diego Union-Tribune, and KPBS.

