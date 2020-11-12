Escondido School Officials Close 2nd Campus This Month Due to Coronavirus Positives

Share This Article:

After three individuals associated with Pioneer Elementary School tested positive for the coronavirus, the Escondido Union School District temporarily suspended all activities on campus through Nov. 30.

The cases are separate and unrelated, officials said, and transmission is reported to have occurred off campus. They added though, that the infections, combined with a high case rate in the surrounding neighborhoods, led to the decision.

Though the San Diego County Department of Public Health is aware of the multiple cases, according to EUSD, the department did not force the district to suspend on-campus learning at Pioneer.

The district closed Mission Middle School earlier this month after three people tested positive.

The temporary suspension of on-campus activities at Pioneer includes in-person instruction in the hybrid model and extended care. Distribution of free, to-go meals will continue.

The 449 students enrolled in the on-campus hybrid were asked to work in virtual settings at home while Pioneer is closed.

To date, the district has recorded 17 positive COVID-19 cases involving students or employees connected to nine campuses.

The cases resulted in the quarantine of 165 students and 33 staff members, which is less than 2% of the district’s hybrid enrollment.

“We understand that an interruption of on-campus activities causes a huge disruption to our families and staff, but this action is necessary to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community,” said Dr. Luis Rankins-Ibarra, the district’s superintendent. “The safety and security of our students and staff continue to be at the forefront of all decisions.”

– Staff reports

