SDSU’s Interfraternity Council Calls for Plasma, Blood to Fight COVID-19

San Diego State University’s Interfraternity Council, along with numerous other student organizations, put out a call Monday for those in the SDSU community to donate COVID-19 convalescent plasma and blood during the month of October.

According to the San Diego Blood Bank, many people who have tested positive for COVID-19 may qualify to donate their plasma to help treat patients infected with the virus.

“When we heard there was a tangible way SDSU students could help our community, we were inspired to act,” said Evan Ferguson, vice president of programming for the Interfraternity Council.

“This is an opportunity to turn the outbreak among SDSU students into something meaningful and life-giving for others. We also know that canceled college blood drives are causing a shortage in the blood supply, and we are asking students and alumni who are feeling healthy and well to help stand in the gap.”

In a typical fall semester, the San Diego Blood Bank hosts more than 130 high school and college blood drives equating to more than 5,100 pints, saving up to 15,300 lives. According to the blood bank, the inability to host drives on campus is causing a significant shortage in the blood supply.

Students and alumni are asked to donate during the month of October and to mention the donation code SDSU when donating at any San Diego Blood Bank donation location or mobile drive.

Recent studies have shown plasma donations from people who have recovered from COVID-19 may help others who are currently fighting the virus due to antibodies against the virus in the plasma. Convalescent plasma has been previously used to successfully help treat infectious diseases similar to COVID- 19, including the Spanish Flu, SARS, and H1N1.

“A convalescent plasma donation could help 3-4 people who are suffering from COVID-19,” said David Wellis, CEO of the blood bank. “For those who have never contracted the virus, we are also asking for standard blood donations so everyone can participate.”

Donors must be symptom-free for 28 days, 17 years or older, weigh a minimum of 114 pounds, and be in generally good health. People interested can visit SanDiegoBloodBank.org to make an appointment.

