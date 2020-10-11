La Jolla’s The Children’s School Converts to Solar

Share This Article:

The Children’s School announced last week that it has fully converted to solar. With the help of BVI Solar, the school went live in July, and is the only private school in the county which meets 100 percent of its electrical needs via solar.

“This project not only benefits the school, but benefits the greater community by reducing carbon waste,” said John Fowler, Head of School, The Children’s School. “It also serves as a working example for our students as to how anyone can reduce climate change.”

The school was originally at 25% of its net consumption. BVI added enough new panels and inverters to increase capacity four times. Now, the school has a total of 160 panels.

The school is located at 2225 Torrey Pines Lane in La Jolla. For more information, visit www.tcslj.org.

