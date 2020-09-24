5 San Diego County Schools Receive National Blue Ribbon Honors

Share This Article:

Five schools in San Diego County were named National Blue Ribbon Schools Thursday, an honor bestowed on campuses based on their overall academic achievement or success in closing achievement gaps among group of students.

Nearly 370 schools earned the recognition nationally, including 36 in California.

The honor “affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content,” according to the U.S. Department of Education, which presents the honors.

Honorees are normally recognized during a ceremony in Washington, D.C., but due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event will be held virtually Nov. 12-13.

The Southern California honorees are:

San Diego County

— San Diego, Adobe Bluffs Elementary School, Poway Unified School District

— San Diego, Monterey Ridge Elementary School, Poway Unified School District

— San Diego, Park Village Elementary School, Poway Unified School District

— San Diego, Silver Gate Elementary School, San Diego Unified School District

— Solana Beach, Solana Vista Elementary School, Solana Beach School District

Los Angeles County

— Los Angeles, Alliance Judy Ivie Burton Technology Academy High School, Alliance for College Ready Public School District

— Long Beach, Charles Kettering Elementary School, Long Beach Unified School District

— San Marino, K. L. Carver Elementary School, San Marino Unified School District

— South Pasadena, Marengo Elementary School, South Pasadena Unified School District

— Monterey Park, Monterey Vista Elementary School, Garvey Elementary School District

— La Crescenta, Mountain Avenue Elementary School, Glendale Unified School District

— Long Beach, Tincher Preparatory School, Long Beach Unified School District

— Downey, Ward (E.W.) Elementary School, Downey Unified School District

— Inglewood, Wilder’s Prep. Academy Charter Middle, Inglewood Unified School District

Orange County

— Fountain Valley, Ethan B. Allen Elementary School, Garden Grove Unified School District

— Fullerton, Laguna Road Elementary School, Fullerton Elementary School District

— Costa Mesa, Mariners Christian School, Santa Ana Unified School District

— Tustin, Red Hill Lutheran School, Pacific Southwest District * LCMS

— Irvine, Vista Verde Elementary School, Irvine Unified School District

Riverside County

— Bermuda Dunes, James Monroe Elementary School, Desert Sands Unified School District

— Temecula, Pauba Valley Elementary School, Temecula Valley U.S.D.

–City News Service

