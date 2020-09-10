San Diego’s Howard Healthcare Academy Reopens for In-Person Classes

Share This Article:

Howard Healthcare Academy, the only school in San Diego strictly dedicated to dental programs, founded by the creators of The Super Dentists, announced recently it reopened for in-person classes, following the mandatory COVID-19 spring closure.

The opening comes as the Bureau of Labor reports that dental assisting is expected to grow by 11% between 2018 and 2028, which is a higher rate than many other industries.

“Dental assisting is one of the most stable industries due to the aging population and ongoing research linking oral health and general health, which will lead to continued increases in demand for preventative dental services,” said Kami Hoss, co-founder of Howard Healthcare Academy and The Super Dentists.

Howard Healthcare Academy said it put several safety measures in place to ensure the health and safety of students, instructors and crew members:

Everyone entering the building is thoroughly screened, including answering questions about their health and any travel, and exposure to anyone with COVID-19

Everyone who enters the building is required to wear a mask

Hand sanitizer is available in the lobby and throughout the campus

Class sizes have been reduced to accommodate social distancing

Even with the national and international shortages of PPEs (personal protective equipment), Howard Healthcare Academy has secured N95 masks and other protective gear to keep students, faculty and staff safe

The Academy’s next Dental Assistant program starts Sept. 28, while its Orthodontic Assistant program begins Oct. 3. They have the only Registered Dental Assistant with Extended Functions program in San Diego. The next RDAEF program start is Jan. 9, 2021.

Other upcoming courses include:

Pit & Fissure Sealants, September 2

Coronal Polish, September 12

Ultrasonic Scaling, September 19

Radiation Safety, September 23

For more information, go to howardacademy.com or email info@howardacademy.com.

