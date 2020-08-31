SDSU Says 13 More Students Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

Share This Article:

San Diego State University reported Monday that another 13 students have tested positive for COVID-19, though none have attended in-person classes.

Those 13 students, some of whom live in campus housing, join seven other students who tested positive for the illness last week. The university said none of the infected students have attended any in-person classes.

An SDSU statement said the university had taken direct action with the students who live in university-owned housing.

“Three of the cases live on-campus at Zapotec, Villa Alvarado Apartments and South Campus Plaza North,” the statement said. “Two on-campus students have been moved to a designated isolation room, per SDSU’s Office of Housing Administration COVID-19 protocol. The other student was already isolating away from campus, prior to seeking testing this weekend. All are recovering well.”

A total of 31 SDSU students have contracted COVID-19 since March.

— City News Service

