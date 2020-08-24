80% of Elementary School Students Back in Class in Rancho Santa Fe

By Christine Huard

The Rancho Santa Fe School District started its new school year Monday with students and teachers in classrooms. It is the first public school district in San Diego County to offer in-person instruction through a waiver granted by public health officials that allows children in kindergarten through Grade 6 to return to campus.

Superintendent Donna Tripi said more than 80% of R. Roger Rowe Elementary School, which serves students in kindergarten through Grade 5, came back to class. The district’s waiver applies to 420 students.

“We are very pleased with the approval,” Tripi said. “We have worked all summer on plans to safely reopen our schools and are anxious to offer in-person instruction to our students. Our students gain so much more from in-person learning – connecting with their teachers and classmates, a deeper understanding of content, and ability to ask questions and get support where needed.”

Students in Rancho Santa Fe’s Grade 6 class attend Rowe Middle School, which spans the 6th, 7th and 8th grades. Trustees decided last week to keep middle school students on the same track, so 6th graders started the school year with distance learning.

District families overwhelmingly supported the school’s reopening ahead of state and local health officials giving the OK for schools to restart in-person instruction.

A district survey found 78% of parents wanting an in-person instruction option and 6% stating they had no preference. When asked if parents would send their children to school if the district reopened for in-person instruction, 71% of parents said they would send their children and 11% were undecided.

Schools granted waivers must reopen under strict state guidelines designed to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread. Protocols the district has in place include keeping students in small cohorts that will remain together for all classes, lunch and recess throughout the school day; mandatory face coverings for all staff and for students in Grade 3 and up; and daily health screens and visual wellness checks.

In an email to the Times of San Diego, Tripi stressed the importance of heeding the safety measures.

“We want parents to follow all of the protocols at school and at home in order to keep our students and staff safe through the year,” Tripi said.

Del Mar Union and Cajon Valley Union school districts are the only other public school districts to apply for the K-6 waiver. As of Monday, 106 schools had submitted waiver applications, and 27 had received approvals.

