County Grants Waivers Allowing 7 Private Schools to Reopen

Elementary students in seven San Diego County private schools are headed back to the classroom after public health officials Wednesday granted waivers allowing the start of in-person instruction.

The schools — The Rock Academy, the Cambridge School, the Gillespie School, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran School, and three Christian Unified schools — are among 92 county schools that as of Tuesday have submitted the paperwork requesting the waiver since public health officials made the option available Aug. 7. The waiver applies only to transitional kindergarten through Grade 6.

The more than 1,000 students affected by the waivers could head back to school 14 days after the waiver application was submitted — so possibly as soon as next week.

However, students in all grades could be allowed in class as soon as Sept. 1 if San Diego County maintains a COVID-19 case rate of fewer than 100 per 100,000 residents through Aug. 31.

If it does, the county would meet the standard for schools to physically reopen. Local health officials are responsible for making that determination.

Meantime, three public school districts have applied for the TK-6 waiver, with the remainder of the applicants charter, private and parochial schools.

The public school districts that have asked for the waiver are Del Mar Union, Cajon Valley Union and Rancho Santa Fe.

— Staff report

