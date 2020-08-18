The Countdown is On — Will San Diego County Reopen Schools Sept. 1?

By Christine Huard

San Diego County’s exit Tuesday from the state’s COVID-19 monitoring list starts the clock on the possibility of public health officials allowing local schools to reopen by Sept. 1 for in-person instruction – if schools chose to do so.

And it’s a pretty big if based on several factors, including local community epidemiological data and even where your children attend school. School districts, public charter schools and private schools all make decisions independent of one another. Some have indicated a readiness to immediately return to the classroom, while others — such as the San Diego Unified School District — are taking a slower approach.

San Diego Unified has said in recent days that it will be months before students return to school. District leaders said conditions for reopening will be stricter than state standards, will proceed in phases and will require critical protective measures including mandatory masks, proper ventilation and strict social distancing.

State standards for reopening schools already require a seven-day testing positivity rate of less than 8% and other factors, but the expert panel convened by San Diego Unified called for adding contact tracing metrics and other factors included in the County of San Diego’s designated health triggers.

“Getting off the state’s county monitoring list is a great first step, but we need to keep it up for another two weeks before all schools can open for in-person learning,” Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county public health officer, said Tuesday.

So while the news that the county is off the watchlist raises that hope there is an end in sight, it’s likely distance learning will continue for the majority of the county’s students for quite a while. Even if schools are allowed to return to in-person instruction, it doesn’t mean that they will right away, the San Diego County Office of Education said Tuesday afternoon in a Twitter post.

“Schools must follow guidance from the California Department of Public Health and comply with the local public health order requiring creation and posting of a Safe Reopening Plan before being allowed to reopen,” the SDCOE said.

Currently, all schools can ask the county for a waiver that would let them restart in-person instruction for students in kindergarten through Grade 6 before officials give the OK for schools to reopen.

As of Tuesday, three public school districts — Rancho Santa Fe, Del Mar Union and Cajon Valley Union — have applied while a total of 77 private and charter schools have made the request. Local health officials have not confirmed whether any waivers have been granted so for.

If the number of public vs private schools that have applied are an indicator of an overall capacity for schools across the county to fully reopen in the near future, however, it appears private schools are ahead of the pack.

— City News Service contributed to this report.

