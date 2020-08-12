San Diego Schools Scramble to Apply for TK-6 Waivers – Is Yours On the List?

Posted by on in | Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Social distancing dividers are seen in a classroom at a school near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

By Christine Huard

Since Friday, when local health officials provided San Diego County schools with direction on applying for a waiver to reopen elementary schools for in-person instruction, only one school district has submitted the request to the county health department while 44 private and religious schools have done so.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

Currently, the state will only allow county schools to offer students distance learning as long as the high COVID-19 case rate has the region on the monitoring list. There’s a glimmer of hope, however, that schools could return to face-to-face instruction across all grades at some point.

For the first time since July 3, when the county was placed on the state’s County Monitoring List, the county’s case rate per 100,000 residents is 94.2 as of Wednesday.

Local public health officials have said San Diego County would need to have 240 or fewer cases per day for two weeks to meet the case rate metic of 100 per 100,000 residents and be removed from the watchlist. After 14 additional days of “good data,” the county can reopen schools for in-person instruction.

The new school year has already started in some school districts in the county, and most others will get underway by the end of the month.

The waiver is available to public school districts, and independent, private, faith-based and charter schools. Among the eligibility criteria is having adopted a safe reopening plan that is posted on the school website, and have a distance learning program in place.

If granted, it would allow schools to bring students in grades K-6 back to the classroom before the county is removed from the monitoring list and schools are allowed to physically reopen.

The Rancho Santa Fe School District is the only public school district in the county to ask for a waiver so far. The private and religious schools that have submitted waiver applications as of Wednesday are:

Balboa School

Calvary Christian Academy

Chabad Hebrew Academy

Children’s Creative & Performing Arts Academy

Christ Lutheran School

Christian Elementary East Campus

Christian Elementary South Campus

Christian Elementary West Campus

Christian Unified School District – Christian South

Christian Unified School District – Christian West

Christian Unified Schools

City Tree Christian School

Country Montessori School

Del Mar Pines School

Diegueno Country School

Escondido Christian School

Faithful Ambassadors Bible Baptist Academy

Gillispie School

Grace Christian School

Horizon Prep

La Jolla Country Day School

Mandy Callister

Maranatha Christian Schools

Maria Montessori School

Montessori Children’s Elementary

Mt. Helix Academy

Ocean View Christian Academy

Outdoor Connect Christian Academy TK-6

Saint Joseph Academy

Saint Patrick School

Sanderling Waldorf School

Santa Fe Christian Schools

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran School

Soille San Diego Hebrew Day School

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School

The Bishop’s School

The Cambridge School

The Learning Choice Academy – Chula Vista

The Learning Choice Academy – East County

The Learning Choice Academy – Scripps

The Rock Academy

The Waldorf School of San Diego

Tri-City Christian School

Warren-Walker School

When the Health and Human Services Department receives a waiver application, it is reviewed and a determination is made whether to grant or deny the waiver by evaluating local community epidemiological data and in consultation with the state Department of Public Health.

The application must be submitted at 14 days prior to the school’s proposed date of reopening. Schools can expect an answer within five days of submitting the request, according to the county.

Other criteria for qualifying includes an approved safety plan with:

• physical distancing

• student cohorts that remain together in the class, as well as during recess and lunch

• how face covering requirements will be met and enforced

• health screenings

• contact tracing

• enhanced hygiene protocols

• a description of cleaning and disinfecting processes

Closed elementary schools in counties on the monitoring list within the prior 14 days may not open for in-person instruction until they have received approval of a waiver by local health officials.

San Diego Schools Scramble to Apply for TK-6 Waivers – Is Yours On the List? was last modified: August 12th, 2020 by Christine Huard

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss