National University Begins Certificate to Help Teachers in Online Learning

Share This Article:

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Photo via PixabayNational University’s Sanford College of Education announced Thursday the launch of an online professional development certificate designed to prepare K-12 educators for the transition to online instruction amid COVID-19-related school facility closures.

“The rapid shift to remote and online learning is putting an unprecedented strain on educators,” said David Andrews, president of National University and school of education dean. “At a time when educators are sacrificing so much to ensure continuity of learning, we face profound responsibility to equip educators with the knowledge and skills to support high- quality learning experiences, whether they occur in-person or at a distance.”

The Certificate in Online Teaching will be available as a stand-alone professional development program for up to 10 Continuing Education Units.

The certificate is designed to help K-12 educators enrich online instruction, teach across multiple modes of instruction and balance traditional classroom and online technology. The 10 modules of the program are offered in an asynchronous format so teachers can complete the certificate at their own designated pace. Teachers have the option to complete a single module or the entire professional development certificate, enhancing their skills where they need it most.

Through the program, educators will gain experience incorporating multimedia and asynchronous assessment into their classrooms.

The new initiative was developed in collaboration with National University’s Workforce Education Solutions group, which builds education offerings designed for working adults. As the pandemic further increases the demand on educators to do more with limited resources, the university says it will continue to explore and develop accessible professional development options to support teachers in shifting classroom models this fall.

–City News Service

National University Begins Certificate to Help Teachers in Online Learning was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: