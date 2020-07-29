USD Awarded Grant From National Endowment for the Humanities

Share This Article:

The National Endowment for the Humanities Wednesday announced $30 million in grants for 238 humanities projects across the country, with the University of San Diego among the recipients.

The NEH’s last round of funding for fiscal year 2020 “will support vital research, education, preservation and public programs in the humanities,” according to the independent federal agency established by the National Foundation on the Arts and the Humanities Act of 1965.

The peer-reviewed grants were awarded in addition to $50 million in annual operating support provided to the national network of state and jurisdictional humanities councils.

USD was awarded $120,000 for a one-week institute for 30 teachers to study South Asian history and culture through visual art.

“These challenging times underscore how important the humanities are to making American culture and world history relatable across generations,” said NEH Chairman Jon Parrish Peede. “NEH is proud to award hundreds of grants to keep our nation’s scholars, students, teachers and citizens moving forward in pursuit of new knowledge and understanding.”

