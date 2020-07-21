Report: Enrollment Demand Does Not Warrant New CSU Campus in Chula Vista

Share This Article:

A report on five possible sites for a future Cal State University campus, including in Chula Vista, states that none of the sites would be a suitable candidate based on enrollment demand alone, according to a report presented Tuesday to the CSU Board of Trustees.

The report stems from a study undertaken to assess the potential need for a new campus in Chula Vista, as well as the cities of Concord and Palm Desert, and the counties of San Mateo and San Joaquin.

The study — which can be viewed at https://www.csucapacitystudy.org/ – – examines various factors regarding a potential CSU site in Chula Vista’s University and Innovation District.

The study found that CSU enrollment is projected to increase “moderately” over the next 15 years, with the San Diego area projected to see 5,700 more full-time CSU students by 2035.

While the report concluded the projected enrollment demand does not warrant a new campus, the study did not account for COVID-19’s possible enrollment impacts, as CSU’s pandemic-related transition to virtual education occurred during the compilation of the study.

The study also noted, however, that systemwide CSU enrollment exceeds the current physical capacity by an average of 17% or 57,300 full-time students.

The estimated cost to establish a new campus ranges from $2 billion to $3 billion, with the timeline to develop a new campus estimated at nine years, according to the report.

— City News Service

