November Ballot Measure Seeks Change in San Diego Unified Schools Elections

The San Diego City Council approved a ballot measure Tuesday that, if passed in November, would change the way members of the San Diego Unified School District’s Board of Education are elected.

Currently, in the primary election, voters in five sub-districts choose the top two candidates, who then go on to compete citywide in the general election. The proposed measure would make both the primary and the general elections district-only contests.

“I am thrilled that this council is allowing voters to decide on district-only elections for the San Diego Unified School Board,” said Councilwoman Monica Montgomery. “From day one, I have been a firm supporter of this effort. It is crucial that the people most impacted select the person who represents their communities and their interests.”

The measure and an earlier one passed Tuesday that would allow voters to decide whether to dissolve the existing review board on police practices and replace it with an independent commission on police practices are the first two measures the council has placed on the November ballot ahead of the Aug. 7 deadline.

The council will vote on additional proposals throughout July and the first week in August.

— City News Service

