Guild Mortgage Awards Nine Students $1,500 Scholarships

San Diego-based Guild Mortgage has awarded nine students $1,500 academic collegiate scholarships, it was announced Tuesday.

Now in its fourth year, the Guild Giving Scholarship Program provides financial assistance to qualified members of the community, as well as Guild Mortgage employees and their dependents. Winners are awarded $1,500 to be applied to accredited colleges, community colleges, trade schools, and undergraduate and graduate degree programs in any field of study.

This year’s recipients are: Kristen Ahner, Princeton University; Adrian Fedorko, Northeastern University; Phoebe Funai, University of Florida; Madelyn Hall, St. Mary’s University; Samantha Katz, University of Colorado Boulder; Kyleigh Layman, Oregon State University; Leonard Shearer, Cornell University; Brandon Staple, University of Colorado Denver; and Alyse Weideman, Brigham Young University-Hawaii.

“Giving back and helping support learning and continuing education are core values at Guild,” CEO Mary Ann McGarry said. “We’re very pleased to be able to support these deserving students, especially during such challenging times in our country.”

The scholarships are awarded through the Guild Giving Foundation, a nonprofit organization established by Guild.

The company has 222 retail branches in 30 states.

–City News Service

