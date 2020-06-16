Share This Article:

Public, charter and private schools in San Diego County may hold in-person classes starting Tuesday, as reopenings continue throughout the region.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Updated county health orders took effect Tuesday, allowing all schools — with the exception of colleges and universities — to hold on-campus classes as long as the schools comply with measures outlined by the California Department of Public Health.

Those measures include face coverings required at all times, daily temperature checks recommended, increased emphasis on hand washing and sanitizing, enhanced cleaning and disinfecting in the classrooms and setting classrooms up to allow for increased physical distance between students.

Each school must complete and post a document detailing the actions the school is taking to comply with the industry guidance issued by the state.

County health officials reported 170 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Monday.

The new data raises the county total to 9,610 confirmed coronavirus cases and 320 deaths, including Monday’s addition to that count: a man in his late 70s who died June 7.

Starting Monday, outdoor religious services were allowed without restrictions on the number of worshippers, so long as social distancing is maintained.

–City News Service

Schools Throughout San Diego County Allowed to Hold In-Person Classes was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: