La Jolla Country Day School Graduates 122 Students Amid COVID-19

During the graduation of La Jolla Country Day School’s class of 2020 122 graduates were honored during the 56th commencement ceremony on Friday, June 5. The school is an independent, college-preparatory day school in San Diego serving young scholars ages 3 to grade 12.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, this year’s commencement was reimagined and took place drive-in style outside of Petco Park. Graduates were able to walk across a stage to receive their diploma, while family watched from their cars. The event was also live-streamed for friends, family and LJCDS faculty and staff who couldn’t be there in person.

The LJCDS class of 2020 graduates received over 581 college acceptances and are set to further their education at 70 different colleges and universities, including four internationally. The class of 2020 also includes 16 lifers, who have each attended LJCDS for 13 or more consecutive years.

During commencement, three awards were presented. Danielle Amir-Lobel (La Jolla resident) achieved the highest cumulative grade point average of the class of 2020 and earned the Trustees’ Award. Cassidy Wechter (Carmel Valley resident) and Wendy Yang (Carmel Valley resident) both achieved the second-highest cumulative grade point average and were awarded the Head of School Award. Nicholas Doupsas (University City resident) and Lauren Ziment (Rancho Santa Fe resident) were awarded the Faculty Prize, which is given to the two seniors who, through effort, character, scholarship, arts and athletics, have best demonstrated the ideas and spirit of LJCDS.

For more information visit www.ljcds.org/commencement2020.

