Cuyamaca Outdoor School Begins Home Learning Program

The Cuyamaca Outdoor School began offering its programs and learning content virtually Tuesday, as schools remain closed amid stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school is offered to 6th graders through the San Diego County Office of Education.

The home edition of the camp has videos, activities and lessons to engage students in science and connect them to nature right from their own homes.

“Our staff thought it would be fun to share with people videos of them out in nature in hopes that it would encourage students and families to do the same,” principal Greg Schuett said. “We are looking forward to sharing science and nature with as many people as we can.”

The outdoor school home edition has resources that are helpful for “expanding distance learning curriculum, are user-friendly with easy-to-follow instructions, and are fun for students” a school statement said.

Content is being posted regularly to the school’s Facebook page. The Cuyamaca Outdoor School staff members are helping prepare many of the lessons and activities, and they welcome people to submit ideas for future lessons via Facebook.

Located in the 25,000-acre Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, Cuayamaca Outdoor School is San Diego County’s original 6th Grade Camp. With continuous operation since 1946, COS is California’s largest and longest-running outdoor school, serving more than 11,000 students each year.

–City News Service

