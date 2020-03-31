SDSU Student Who Lived on Campus Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Posted by on in | Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Hepner Hall at San Diego State University
Iconic Hepner Hall at San Diego State University. Photo by Chris Jennewein

A San Diego State University student who lived on campus has tested positive for the coronavirus, the university announced Monday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The student started to feel symptoms after moving off-campus, a university official said.

Everyone connected to the university who has had contact with the student has been notified and is “receiving appropriate guidance,” according to the official.

“As social distancing guidelines have been in effect, the situation is contained to a small number of individuals,” the official said.

Information about the student was not released.

— City News Service

SDSU Student Who Lived on Campus Tests Positive for Coronavirus was last modified: March 31st, 2020 by Chris Jennewein

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss