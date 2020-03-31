SDSU Student Who Lived on Campus Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Share This Article:

A San Diego State University student who lived on campus has tested positive for the coronavirus, the university announced Monday.

The student started to feel symptoms after moving off-campus, a university official said.

Everyone connected to the university who has had contact with the student has been notified and is “receiving appropriate guidance,” according to the official.

“As social distancing guidelines have been in effect, the situation is contained to a small number of individuals,” the official said.

Information about the student was not released.

— City News Service

