SDSU Shuts Down Much of Campus, Puts Some Employees on Paid Leave

Following recommendations from Gov. Gavin Newsom, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the California State University system, San Diego State University shut down much of its campus Monday.

An SDSU study-abroad student tested positive for novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, on Friday. The most recent update Sunday showed 33 San Diego County residents have tested positive, in addition to four people under federal quarantine and two non-San Diego County residents.

The university on Monday closed the Mission Bay Aquatic Center, the Aztec Recreation Center temporarily and the Faculty Staff Club. SDSU will temporarily suspend operations at the cultural centers Monday and Tuesday to “allow for a space analysis for social distancing guidelines to be completed before reopening,” according to the university. The reopening dates for those centers will be announced at a later date.

The SDSU Children’s Center will close Wednesday and remain closed until April 6 unless conditions call for an extension. Affected families will receive a communication from the university with more details.

The university’s dining facilities will reduce capacity and increase grab-and-go options to increase social distancing. It encourages third-party operators to do the same.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines Sunday, recommending that gathering of 50 people or more in the U.S. be canceled or postponed for at least eight weeks because of coronavirus.

Newsom also said Sunday that Californians over the age of 65 should isolate themselves from others in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

San Diego State University said in its release that employees falling into that age bracket, or those with chronic illness, are being asked to practice home isolation and to contact supervisors to discuss teleworking options. If those options are unavailable, the university will place those employees on paid administrative leave.

–City News Service

