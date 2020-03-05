Credit Union Encourages San Diego Teachers to Apply for a Class Project Grant

Share This Article:

North Island Credit Union Thursday invited educators in San Diego and Riverside counties who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a grant through its bi-annual Teacher Grant program.

The program is available to full-time classroom teachers in both counties who are looking to fund special classroom learning opportunities for their students.

“The project should have clearly defined learning objectives tied to students’ academic needs, display creativity, and benefit a significant number of students,” according to the credit union.

Ten grants of $500 each will be awarded in late April in the spring program.

Interested teachers can find more information and apply online at northisland.ccu.com/teachergrantprogram.The application deadline is April 10.

“North Island Credit Union’s roots are in serving our communities, and we are honored to continue our tradition of support through our Teacher Grant program,” said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O’ Connell.

“We hope this program will help bring these teachers’ visions for a special class project to life and inspire our students,” he said. “We encourage any teacher who has an exciting project idea to apply for one of our grants.”

Since the creation of the bi-annual program in 2012, the credit union has awarded $105,000 in teacher grants to benefit students across four Southern California counties.

North Island is a division of California Credit Union, which has more than 165,000 members and 25 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego and Riverside counties.

— City News Service

