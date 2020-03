Share This Article:

An educator who helped create ethnic studies curriculums for the San Diego Unified School District and the state was among the recipients of the California Teachers Association’s annual Human Rights Awards, it was announced Monday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

A half-dozen educators, along with the San Diego County Service Center, were honored “for their dedication to social justice, and for promoting and protecting human and civil rights,” according to the 310,000-member CTA.

“These awards honor our tireless social justice warriors who do community work beyond their classrooms,” said CTA President E. Toby Boyd. “Their activism is an inspiration to all educators.”

Guillermo Gómez, a CTA State Council representative and member of the San Diego Education Association, is the winner of the CTA Peace and Justice Human Rights Award.

Gomez wrote the Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum for the California Department of Education, with a goal of bringing “peace and justice so communities can understand one another,” and co-wrote the model curriculum for Ethnic Studies for the San Diego Unified School District.

“These programs provide leadership at all levels, with more cultural awareness and understanding,” according to the CTA.

The San Diego County Service Center, which represents more than 22,000 members of the CTA in the San Diego area, is the winner of the CTA Service Center Council Human Rights Award.

SDCSC has active committees that partner with other community organizations to support public education, fellow members and the community.

“This past year, SDCSC Member Benefits tapped into CTA talent and partnered with community organizations and UCSD Extension to create a series of social justice themed, daylong professional development symposiums in which members could earn a salary schedule credit,” according to the CTA.

The SDCSC has also partnered with and promoted events that have increased CTA’s visibility in the county, most notably by collecting and giving away books to children, according to the union.

The CTA presented the awards Saturday at its Equity and Human Rights Conference in Irvine.

— City News Service

San Diego’s Guillermo Gomez Wins State Teachers Union’s Human Rights Award was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: