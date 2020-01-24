Brawl at Fallbrook High School Involving 20 Students Stirs Several Arrests

Share This Article:

Several students were arrested Friday after a fight between two groups of students at Fallbrook High School, authorities said.

“Deputies learned that there were upwards of 20 students involved in the fight near the school cafeteria” shortly before 10:25 a.m., according to the county Sheriff’s Department.

When deputies arrived, the combatants were separated and detained, the agency said Sgt. William Munsch of the Fallbrook Substation.

School faculty immediately placed the campus on lockdown as a precaution, he said.

Paramedics evaluated the involved students and staff for complaints of pain and minor injuries, Munsch said.

The school is at 2400 S. Stage Coach Lane.

The San Diego Union-Tribune said Munsch declined to say how many were arrested and taken to Juvenile Hall, adding: “The arrests were for suspicion of differing charges, including probation violations, battery, and battery on school official.”

The school lockdown was lifted about 12:30 p.m., and deputies will provide extra patrol after school to deter any further violence.

Detectives at the Fallbrook Substation have asked that anyone who may have information on this incident contact them at (760) 451-3100.

