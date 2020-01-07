Chula Vista’s Myrtle S. Finney Elementary School Earns Arts Education Award

Share This Article:

Myrtle S. Finney Elementary School in Chula Vista is one of 13 selected statewide for the California Exemplary Arts Education Award, the state Department of Education announced Tuesday.

The award honors schools that have met certain performance and progress indicators based on state standards. Selected schools ranged from a 3,700-student urban school to a 250-student rural campus.

“We know that access to arts and STEAM is an important part of closing the achievement gap, and these Exemplary Arts schools put the ‘A’ in ‘STEAM’,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. “Congratulations to these 13 schools for supporting arts and STEAM education, which prepares students to be leaders in the creative economy.”

STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics.

Schools that received the award represent a diverse subset of elementary schools, from traditional schools to magnet and charter campuses.

The 13 winning schools will be honored, along with California Distinguished Schools, National Blue Ribbon Schools, National Bell Awardees and National ESEA Distinguished Schools, on Feb. 10 at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.

–City News Service

