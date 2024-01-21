The wreckage of the two vehicles on San Pasqual Road. Gilberto Gonzalez/SoCal News Outlet

A 19-year-old man was killed Sunday when his car swerved into another vehicle on winding San Pasqual Road in north San Diego.

San Diego Police said the victim, who was driving a 2003 Pontiac, collided with a 2023 Chevy Bolt shortly after 1:30 p.m. near 13550 San Pasqual Road.

Both the 79-year-old driver of the Bolt and his 80-year-old passenger were hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The identities of the three people involved were not immediately released.

Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.