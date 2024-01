San Diego Fire-Rescue Department logo. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Firefighters aided a motorist in a vehicle rescue on Interstate 8 Saturday.

Units arrived at the scene, a stretch of the westbound lanes, at 2:55 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

A total of 28 personnel were assigned, including one truck, two engines and five medics, fire officials said. The operation took two hours. La Mesa officials assisted SDFD.

There was no word on the condition of those in the car or the number of occupants.

– City News Service