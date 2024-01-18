Elisa Serna. Courtesy handout

Opening statements are scheduled Friday in the trial of a doctor and nurse charged with involuntary manslaughter for the in- custody death of a woman at the Las Colinas jail in Santee.

Friederike Von Lintig, 59, and Danalee Pascua, 38, each face up to four years in state prison if convicted in the death of Elisa Serna on Nov. 11, 2019, five days after Serna was booked into the jail.

Serna, 24, was pronounced dead shortly after she collapsed in her cell in the jail’s medical observation unit.

Von Lintig was the physician on duty the day Serna died and Pascua allegedly witnessed the fall.

Prosecutors allege the defendants were directly responsible for Serna’s care, yet failed to prevent her death and furthermore, contributed to her passing.

Jail medical records documented that Serna had a history of drug and alcohol use and was suffering from withdrawal symptoms, which prosecutors say included “intractable vomiting” and around a dozen seizures in the final 24 hours of her life.

A trial brief filed by the prosecution states Von Lintig didn’t properly evaluate Serna or manage her condition. Prosecutors say Von Lintig was summoned by nurses to evaluate Serna on the afternoon of Nov. 11 after Serna began having a seizure or “seizure-like activity,” but Von Lintig never examined her.

A few hours later, Serna collapsed in Pascua’s presence, but the nurse didn’t take her vital signs and then left Serna unattended for about an hour while she lay on the floor of the cell, according to prosecutors.

A county medical examiner determined Serna died of complications of chronic polysubstance abuse with a contributing factor of early intrauterine pregnancy.

At a preliminary hearing held last year, the prosecution presented testimony from medical experts who said Serna’s withdrawal symptoms warranted a higher level of care. They also testified that the position Serna was left in inside the cell — lying on the floor with her head slumped forward and propped up against the wall while the rest of her body was prone — might have played a role in her death due to airway obstruction.

Defense attorneys argued their clients were provided information by other nurses and doctors, who indicated Serna was in relatively good condition and may have been faking certain symptoms such as fainting and falling to the floor.

Von Lintig’s medical license has been suspended, but the Medical Board of California has also filed a civil petition known as an accusation, which could lead to a revocation of her license.

The state Medical Board also filed an accusation last year against another jail doctor, Carol Gilmore, who also treated Serna in the days leading up to her death. The accusation alleges Gilmore didn’t “appropriately medically manage a pregnant patient in active withdrawal” and didn’t “perform an appropriate physical exam, work-up, and plan of treatment for a patient with an undiagnosed acute medical condition.”

Gilmore has not been criminally charged.

The prosecution’s trial brief states that several of the witnesses expected to testify during the trial were also responsible for Serna’s care, but their testimony won’t open them up to criminal liability.

According to the brief, “The most serious applicable charge in regard to Ms. Serna’s death is involuntary manslaughter … a crime for which the statute of limitations has expired.”

Serna’s death is also the subject of a federal wrongful death lawsuit filed against the county by her family, which alleges jail medical staff failed to provide proper care despite knowing her substance abuse history. Von Lintig, Pascua and several others are also listed as defendants in the ongoing lawsuit.

–City News Service