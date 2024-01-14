Crime scene tape. Courtesy FBI

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of starting a fire at that engulfed several garages at an apartment complex in unincorporated El Cajon.

Mavis Williams, 43, had previously been named as a suspect by law enforcement.

Firefighters from the Heartland, San Miguel, and Lakeside departments along with deputies from the Lakeside Sheriff’s Substation received multiple reports Thursday evening about a fire at an apartment complex on the 400 block of East Bradley Avenue, according to law enforcement.

Firefighters found a row of 14 garages, which were detached from the apartment complex but on the property, engulfed in flames. The blaze took more than an hour to extinguish, said Detective Dan Wilson of the department’s Bomb/Arson Unit.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received a call with information about Williams’ whereabouts. She was taken into custody without incident.

Law enforcement said that Mavis Williams and several other unsheltered persons were living in the garage where the fire broke out. Williams fled the scene before investigators returned to the location.

Williams was booked into the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility on charges of recklessly causing a fire.