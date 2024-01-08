Photo via Wikimedia Commons

A man who set fire to the body of a 15-year-old girl whose remains were discovered in the Morena neighborhood was sentenced Monday to 25 years and four months in state prison.

Bud Shelton, 34, pleaded guilty to counts of arson, unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, and mutilating human remains stemming from the death of Janaeshia Dubose.

Shelton was not charged with murder or other homicide-related counts such as manslaughter in connection with her death. Prosecutors allege the teen died of a drug overdose and that Shelton then intentionally set the blaze.

Firefighters discovered the victim’s body after extinguishing an Aug. 18, 2022, fire north of Friars Road and west of Napa Street.

The girl went missing about two weeks before her body was discovered and she was not positively identified until December of 2022.

A judge ruled Monday at his sentencing hearing that Shelton would not have to register as a sex offender. San Diego Superior Court Judge Rachel Cano said that among the factors she considered was Shelton’s belief that the victim was 18, his lack of prior criminal history involving sex offenses and that he did not score high on a test measuring the risk of recidivism for people who have committed sex crimes.