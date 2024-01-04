A screen image from the new reality series ‘Cadets.’ Photo courtesy CHP.

The California Highway Patrol is offering an inside look at its live-in training facility with this month’s release of the new reality series, Cadets.

Premiering Jan. 17 on the CHP’s YouTube page, the nine-part docuseries focuses on a cadet class navigating the six-month journey through the CHP Academy on the way to becoming officers.

The release of Cadets is part of the CHP’s ongoing, multi-year recruitment campaign to recruit and hire 1,000 officers. A trailer for the series, produced entirely by CHP staff, is available online.

“Cadets is not just a series; it’s a testament to the CHP’s commitment to excellence, diversity, and the relentless pursuit of transforming individuals from all walks of life into dedicated officers ready to serve the community,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “We are excited to offer a start-to-finish look inside our Academy as future law enforcement officers are brought to life.”

Viewers will “ride along” with nine cadets as they overcome physical and mental adversity throughout the journey to earning their badge and becoming a CHP officer. The audience will also hear firsthand from the cadets as they speak candidly about their experiences.

“By sharing their experiences, in their own words, we hope to inspire more service-minded individuals to follow in their footsteps and join us for a rewarding career in law enforcement,” Commissioner Duryee said.

If you are interested in a CHP career CHP invites you to apply to become a part of our professional organization.

