firefighters mop up a vegetation fire near the intersection of Interstate 8 and Interstate 15 Monday. Photo via @SDFD X

Firefighters extinguished a half-acre brush fire Monday before it reached any structures north of Interstate 8 and east of Interstate 15 in San Diego.

San Diego Fire Rescue Department said the vegetation fire was reported at 11:48 a.m. New Year’s Day at 4510 Alvarado Canyon Road, near the College area, with firefighters arriving on the scene at noon.

“San Diego Fire Department stopped the fire before it reached an apartment building under construction,” according to fire officials. “Mop operations were being completed.”

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.

Units assigned included one division chief, two helicopters, five engines, three battalion chiefs, two brush rigs and 42 personnel.

City News Service contributed to this article.