A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

The California Highway Patrol is urging motorists to drive safely heading into the new year and is ramping up efforts to ensure safety by launching a Maximum Enforcement Period next weekend.

The MEP will begin at 6:01 p.m. Friday and continue until 11:59 p.m. Monday.

The CHP said 20 people were killed in crashes within the agency’s jurisdiction from Dec. 22-25. CHP officers made more than 900 arrests for driving under the influence during that period, an average of one every five minutes.

“Our personnel work through the holidays to help ensure people arrive safely at their destinations,” CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said. “The goal is to maintain a safe environment on California’s roads, which is achievable when all motorists make responsible decisions behind the wheel.”

Besides assisting drivers and looking for traffic violations such as failure to wear a seat belt, speeding and distracted driving, CHP officers will be paying close attention to people suspected of driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

During the last New Year’s MEP, CHP officers made 570 DUI arrests statewide.

Authorities advise revelers to designate a sober driver or use ride- share services, avoid distractions while driving and always wear a seat belt.

Those who see or suspect an impaired driver should call 911 immediately, and be prepared to provide a description of the vehicle, as well as its license plate number, location and direction of travel.