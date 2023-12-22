An El Cajon Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 34-year-old pedestrian was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in El Cajon and Friday police are asking the public for assistance regarding the collision.

El Cajon Police were called at 10:34 p.m. Thursday to the 700 block of East Washington Avenue regarding a pedestrian being struck by a car, said Lt. Darrin Forster.

During the course of their investigation, detectives learned the driver of a 2015 silver Toyota Camry struck the pedestrian, who died at the scene. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, Forster said.

The investigation of the fatal collision is in its preliminary stages, but alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be factors in the collision, police said.

Anyone who has information regarding the collision was asked to call the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311.