San Diego Fire-Rescue Department engine. Photo credit: @SDFD via Twitter

Firefighters worked Thursday evening to contain a vegetation fire just east of Interstate 15 in Southcrest.

The fire was reported shortly after 5 p.m. in the 3500 block of Newton Avenue, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Units assigned to the scene included one division chief, two brush rigs, two helicopters, four fire engines and 35 personnel.

The response included firefighters from Coronado and National City.

– City News Service