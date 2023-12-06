Photo via Pixabay

At 39-year-old man riding a skateboard in Balboa Park was seriously injured after he collided with a vehicle, police said Wednesday.

The collision happened at 6:06 p.m. Tuesday when a 22-year-old woman was driving her 2008 Toyota Corolla northbound at 3000 Zoo Drive, said Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department. The skateboarder did not see the Corolla and was struck by the vehicle.

The skateboarder was rushed to a hospital for treatment of a broken right arm and broken left and right legs, the officer said. The Corolla driver was not injured and alcohol was not a factor.

SDPD Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and were investigating the collision.

— City News Service