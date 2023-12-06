Police investigate the attempted carjacking. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

An eagle-eyed San Diego police officer stopped a carjacking in progress early Wednesday after tailing a man he had spotted being aggressive in Hillcrest.

The officer was leaving Scripps Mercy Hospital at around 3:15 a.m. when he saw the man being confrontational and started following him, according to OnScene.TV.

He called for backup as the male subject approached the Shell gas station at 4th Avenue and Washington Street. The suspect at that point walked towards a woman who was parked and cleaning out trash from her car, pushed her and jumped into the vehicle.

Officers saw the attack and one officer pulled up behind the suspect, blocking him from leaving in the victim’s car. A tree and light pole blocked the suspect on the other side.

Police arrested the attempted carjacker at gunpoint. The victim was not injured.