A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego police have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old Mira Mesa girl, authorities reported Thursday.

The suspect – identified by the San Diego Police Department only by the first name “Romero” – molested the girl at her home while claiming to be a 15-year-old, public-affairs Lt. Adam Sharki said.

“Investigators have reason to believe there might be … unreported victims who (have) been sexually assaulted by (the suspect) either at their homes or his home, Sharki said.

Police did not disclose the location where the purported crimes allegedly occurred or when the suspect was taken into custody.

“Additional details are being withheld at this time to protect the current investigation and prosecution,” Sharki said Thursday.

– City News Service

Updated 5:20 p.m. Nov. 30, 2023