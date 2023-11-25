A San Diego Police cruiser at a crime scene. Photo credit: Courtesy, SDPD

An argument between two men Saturday led to one slashing the other’s leg.

The stabbing occurred at 10:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Oregon Street near North Park Community Park, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect fled the scene immediately after the incident and was described by police as an acquaintance. Responding officers provided first aid to the victim, who suffered a slash to the lower part of his right leg, while waiting for medics, who took him to a local hospital.

His injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening.

Police said that the victim was uncooperative and would not provide detailed information regarding the incident. Witnesses described the suspect as a Black man who was last seen wearing a blue doo rag and jeans.

A motive for the stabbing has not been determined, nor what prompted the men’s argument.

Authorities encouraged anyone with information regarding the stabbing to call the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

– Staff and wire reports