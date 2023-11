A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A motorcycle rider was killed Thursday in a hit-and-run crash at an intersection in rural Campo in southeastern San Diego County.

The crash was reported at 5:28 p.m. Thursday at Custer and Sheridan roads, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP reported that the motorcyclist died and that a dark-colored SUV with crash damage had been located.

It was unclear Thursday if any arrests had been made.