San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A small vegetation fire burned Wednesday near Fiesta Island Park, but no damage or injuries were reported.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the fire was reported at 11:26 a.m. at Sea World Drive and Pacific Highway, with crews arriving six minutes later.

Crews were able to quickly douse the flames.

It was unclear what caused the fire, which didn’t threaten any structures.

City News Service contributed to this article.