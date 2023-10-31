Still from early morning FBI Cyber Division raid in Bay Ho. Courtesy OnSceneTV.

FBI personnel arrested a person Tuesday during a predawn raid at a Bay Ho-area apartment complex, the federal agency reported.

Video footage shot by OnSceneTV showed agents dressed in black jackets with “FBI Cyber Task Force” printed on the back milling around the complex in the 4000 block of Huerfano Avenue, just east of Morena Boulevard and north of Balboa Avenue.

“The FBI was present (there) this morning, conducting court- authorized law enforcement activity,” said Kira Boyd, a spokesperson for the agency. “There is one subject in custody. As the investigation is ongoing, I decline to comment further.”

An upstairs resident of the complex, Matty Rozint, described being awoken about 6 a.m. by loud “banging” coming from a ground-floor unit just below her apartment.

“And (I) looked out my window,” she told the video news service. “And they pulled one guy out in a hoodie.”

Rozint described seeing numerous armed agents.

“They had, like, big guns and helmets and lots of people,” she said, standing outside her residence with her dog.

There were no further details available.